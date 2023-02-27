Conaie announces radicalization of its movement in Ecuador | News

Faced with the murder of Amazonian leader Eduardo Mendúa, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), assured that it will radicalize the mobilization while holding the Government responsible for the violence in their communities.

The president of Conaie, Leonidas Iza, maintained that the Government is installing violence, drug trafficking and hit men in our communities, it is their responsibility for the death of our comrade.

He pointed out that prior to the death of Eduardo Mendúa, the organization alerted 13 times about the threats that were taking place in the Cofán territory, during 2022.

He explained that it all started with the opening of new oil fields in the Dureno territory and instead of promoting a prior, free and informed consultation, the authorities decided to divide the population by starting a confrontation between them.

“Now we have lost two companions, first it was the older brother and now Eduardo Mendúa.”

Iza considered that the assassination of the Amazonian leader is a message for the rest of the territories where more exploitations are taking place, since the Government declared 11 mining projects with legal certainty and declared them security zones.

“There is a process of militarization with Ecuadorian resources, paying as if it were a private company, there is a direct responsibility of the Government.”

Call of the Confed of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) to national mobilization on 8M to demand the resignation of President Lasso. CONAIE holds the Government responsible for assassinating the Amazonian indigenous leader Eduardo Mendúa in a town where they are fighting with oil companies. pic.twitter.com/ir1ApoHT2A

– Juan Miguel Garrido (@JuanmiGG_News)

February 27, 2023

On the other hand, the Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office arrested on Monday a person who could be related to the murder of the indigenous leader Eduardo Mendúa.

The subject’s apprehension was carried out at dawn on Monday, February 27, during four raids in the Cofán Dureno commune, in the Dureno parish, in Sucumbíos.

Previously, Iza held the public company Petroecuador and the national government directly responsible for the murder of Mendúa.





