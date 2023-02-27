58 percent of Peruvians identify with the protests | News

58 percent of Peruvians feel identified with the protests that have taken place in the country since last December against the government of the designated president Dina Boluarte, according to the results published this Monday of a survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies. (IEP).

According to the most recent study of the Peruvian entity, in the southern macro-zones of the Latin American nation identification with the demonstrations reaches 71 percent while in rural regions in general it averages 66 percent.

Regarding the age range, 66 percent of those who support the protests are between 25 and 39 years old, meanwhile, 42 percent of those who do not identify themselves are between 18 and 24 years old and 42 percent older than 40 years.

Regarding the evolution of the demonstrations, 40 percent of those surveyed estimate that the protests will increase, 29 percent that they will decrease, and 22 percent that they will remain in the same present conditions.

For their part, 55 percent believe that the mobilizations will advance the elections compared to 38 percent who thought otherwise. Likewise, 51 percent value that the protests will achieve the resignation of Boluarte, meanwhile, 44 percent do not believe it this way.

In the case of approval of the forces of order, 41 percent of those surveyed support the management of the National Police, while in the southern region disapproval reaches 74 percent.

In turn, 48 percent approve of the work of the Armed Forces, meanwhile, the southern areas are disqualified by 69 percent. Instead, 59 percent of the representation of the capital endorsed the military.

Protests broke out in Peru last December after the removal by Congress of former President Pedro Castillo. Among the demands of the protesters, the call for early elections and the creation of a Constituent Assembly stand out.

