Social movements announce new protests in Lima, Peru | News

Social organizations in the Puno region prepared over the weekend and this Monday they continue with the work for the mobilizations scheduled for March 1 against the government headed by the designated president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, in what will be the “second takeover from Lima”.

Citizens of the Puno districts of Pomapata, Yunguta, Sepita, among others, have been summoned to travel to the capital starting this weekend, as well as residents of the provinces of El Collao, Chucuito, and Yunguyo, to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, according to the leaders.

The most recent wave of demonstrations in that region resulted in dozens of deaths as part of the police repression that was so devastating that several deaths did not even participate in the demonstrations, but were hit by bullets. There are even three teenagers among the victims.

The leaders noted that coordination is also taking place in the 13 provinces of Puno, from where large groups of protesters will depart from each town to carry out the protest in Lima.

Just last Saturday, the authorities reported 33 blockades, due to anti-government mobilizations, on nine roads in that region, bordering Bolivia and a stronghold of the protests that broke out last December, after Congress approved the vacancy request against then-President Pedro Castle.

Puno has been the epicenter of anti-government protests since they resumed last January, after the Christmas truce, and the region remains mobilized, while demonstrations subside in the rest of the country.

The protests demand the resignation of the designated president, Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, advancement of elections to 2023 and the calling of a Constituent Assembly.

According to data from the Ombudsman’s Office, 48 people have died during clashes with law enforcement during the protests, although social organizations had raised that number to close to 60.

