ALBA Movements will hold a meeting in Venezuela at the beginning of March | News

ALBA Movimientos, a space that brings together popular organizations from 25 countries in the Americas, announced this Sunday that it will hold a meeting in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, at the end of this week.

The regional articulation indicated in its official Twitter social network account that the VII Continental Coordination Meeting of ALBA Movements will take place on March 2 and 3 in the Venezuelan capital.

He mentioned that the meeting, which will take place under the slogan: 10 years after his sowing, Chávez lives in ALBA, will bring together delegates from more than 20 countries.

ALBA Movements arose from intense struggles against the Free Trade Area of ​​the Americas (FTAA), promoted by the United States in the 1990s until 2005, when it was defeated by popular struggle.

The meeting from March 2 to 3 will take place on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the death of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez (March 5, 2013), who was the promoter of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Trade Treaty of the Towns (ALBA-TCP).

