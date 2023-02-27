Rains leave at least 4,000 families homeless in Paraguay | News

The intense rains registered during the last hours in several departments of Paraguay bordering Brazil have caused power cuts, flooded areas and at least 4,000 affected families, official sources reported this Sunday.

The departments affected by the intense rainfall are Alto Paraguay, Amambay, Concepción and San Pedro.

The mayor of the city of San Lázaro, Joaquina Azuaga, informed local media that the heavy rains in the northeastern department of Concepción began early Sunday morning and continued unabated.

“The situation we are going through is desperate. We are in a total flood of the city, we are under water,” the official said, adding that they did not have electricity service.

The National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) estimated some 4,000 families affected by the rainfall in recent days in the northern and northwestern regions of the country.

According to reports from local authorities, the SEN indicated that some 1,500 families were affected in 15 neighborhoods of the city of San Lázaro.

In the municipality of Puerto Casado, in the department of Alto Paraguay, the displaced persons are estimated at around 1,700 families, including indigenous and rural communities, according to the SEN.

In Puerto Sastre, also in Alto Paraguay, between 200 and 250 families need food, because the rains cut off the supply. In the municipality of Bella Vista Norte, in the department of Amambay, there were some 600 families affected by the overflow of the Apa River.





