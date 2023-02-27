Global rejection of the US blockade against Cuba | News

Hundreds of people in various cities around the world held demonstrations this Sunday in solidarity with Cuba and to demand an end to the economic and financial blockade imposed by the United States (USA) against the Caribbean island.

As every last Sunday of each month, protesters staged caravans and other actions in order to demand Cuba’s withdrawal from a list of nations that allegedly promote terrorism, drawn up by Washington, and that has intensified the unilateral coercive measures applied to most of the Antilles.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on his official Twitter account: “So many demonstrations of solidarity with Cuba and condemnation of the economic blockade, which unsuccessfully seeks to subdue our people, are moving and encouraging.”

“Our gratitude to our friends and compatriots abroad who demand a world #BetterWithoutBlockade. #MejorEsPosible”, expressed the head of state.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, for his part, asserted in the same micromessage social network: “It is impossible to silence so many voices that in the world support our just claim to live #BetterWithoutBloqueo.”

Solidarity organizations, friends and Cubans mobilize #TogetherXCuba to denounce that abusive and criminal policy that suffocates and punishes an entire people. pic.twitter.com/Q4WtSzIPfL

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

February 26, 2023

“Solidarity organizations, friends and Cubans are mobilizing #TogetherXCuba to denounce this abusive and criminal policy that suffocates and punishes an entire people,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Solidarity actions with Cuba took place in cities in the United States, such as Miami, Seattle, New York and Minneapolis.

Likewise, the caravans demanding the end of the US blockade took place in cities of countries such as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Panama, Uruguay and Venezuela, among others.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



