Rain damage reported in the Peruvian department of Piura | News

The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) of Peru reported this Sunday that the intense rains that occurred in recent weeks in the department of Piura (north) caused damage to at least 365 homes and that another 21 were left uninhabitable.

In a report published on its website, the agency details that 36 citizens were affected, of which 27 are residents of the Huancabamba province and another nine in Ayabaca.

The persistent rains, which began on December 14, have so far damaged nine health facilities in Huancabamba, Ayabaca, Morropón and Paita.

In addition, they generated landslides, landslides and landslides (floods) that affected 24 districts and 671 people.

According to the Indeci statement, the competent authorities carry out response actions after the rains, which include damage assessment, needs analysis, and cleaning and debris removal from communication routes by local governments.

In another press release, Indeci warned that 56 districts of the Peruvian jungle could face landslides due to the rains forecast for February 27 and 28 by the National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi).

According to the risk scenarios, the provinces with the largest number of districts at very high risk will be San Martín (with 10) and Amazonas (3). For their part, with districts at high risk are San Martín (32), Loreto (6), Cusco (3), and Junín and Amazonas (1).

Among other measures to protect themselves against eventual landslides, Indeci urged local and regional authorities to check that evacuation routes are clear and signposted, move communities away to safe areas and away from the riverbed or streams, and prepare the centers health and specialized forces that can act in case of an emergency.

