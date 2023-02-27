Storm deaths rise to 65 in Sao Paulo, Brazil | News

Brazilian rescuers found this Sunday the body of the last person who disappeared as a result of the intense rainfall, landslides and landslides that last weekend affected areas of the north coast of the state of Sao Paulo (southeast), for which the number of victims rose to 65 .

The body was found in the Sao Sebastiao neighborhood, in the municipality of the same name, the one most affected by the tragedy. The regional government then ended the search for the missing.

Of the 65 deaths, a total of 64 were registered in Sao Sebastiao and another in the neighboring city of Ubatuba. So far, 55 people have been identified and handed over to their families: 20 men, 17 women and 18 children.

In a statement, the authorities expressed that at this time the priority is to help the families of the victims and provide care to 2,440 people who lost their homes or had to abandon them due to the high levels of risk that the areas where they were built still present.

The report specifies that these people were temporarily received in shelters, churches, schools and gyms in Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba and four other cities.

In this regard, the prefecture of Sao Sebastiao postponed until March 6 the restart of teaching activities in the public school network.

The search efforts this week allowed 28 people to be rescued alive, of which 11 are hospitalized and in a stable state of health at the North Coast Regional Hospital.

A Navy aircraft carrier, anchored off the coast of Sao Sebastiao, has been serving since last Thursday as a floating hospital. It is equipped with 300 beds and has fifty doctors.

Despite the gradual improvement of the weather on the north coast of São Paulo, the state government advised tourists not to travel to the regions affected by the rains.

