Deaths due to rains in Sao Paulo, Brazil rise to 64 | News

The state government of Sao Paulo announced this Sunday that the number of deaths rose to 64 as a result of the rains that occurred a week ago in the southeast of Brazil while one person still remains missing.

The authorities of the region indicated through their most recent report that the last five victims were found in Sao Sebastiao, a city where almost all the deaths have been recorded.

Of the 64 deceased, 55 have been identified, including 20 men, 17 women and 18 children. Meanwhile, rescue forces work to find the last missing person.

Newsletter: situation and support actions on the north coast (2/25 – 7pm)

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, announced this Saturday (25) the creation of a state management to accompany the reconstruction work in São Sebastião.

February 25, 2023

After almost concluding the search and rescue work, the authorities pointed out that the priority is to help the families of the victims and attend to the 2,440 people who have lost their homes or have had to abandon them.

The Government of Sao Paulo reported that it “guarantees exemption from duplicate General Registration (RG) and Driver’s License fees to all those affected by the rains in the cities of the Coast. The benefit is provided to people affected by natural disasters.

As of this second fair (27), the governor of SP returns to dispatch from the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, but will return frequently to São Sebastião to accompany the activities until the last one impacted by the tragedy is resolved with his situation.

February 26, 2023

The state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, announced yesterday the creation of a state management to closely monitor the reconstruction works in Sao Sebastiao.

In turn, the official highlighted the solidarity of the community by specifying that 43 families are installed in a hotel donated by a financial entity, which allowed the release of a school where they were temporarily to resume its activities.





