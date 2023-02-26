Rejection of Dina Boluarte rises to almost 80 percent in Peru | News

Rejection of the designated president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, rose to 77 percent while disapproval of Congress rose to 90 percent, the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) announced this Sunday in its most recent survey.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian police repress protest against impunity

The study carried out between February 18 and 22 reveals that dissatisfaction with Boluarte’s management increases to 86 percent in the southern region of the Peruvian territory, meanwhile, at the national level, 73 percent believe that the president should resign.

For their part, only 6 percent of those surveyed considered Parliament’s work acceptable, in contrast to the repudiation experienced by legislators in the southern zone, where 95 percent think they have done a lousy job.

At the same time, the poll showed that 69 percent of Peruvians believe it is convenient to hold general elections this year. On the other hand, 19 percent consider holding the elections next year.

In turn, 47 percent were in favor of making changes to the Constitution and 36 percent were inclined to replace it completely, which shows that 83 percent want to at least modify the Magna Carta.

This month, Congress rejected four motions requesting the advancement of the elections, which constitutes one of the main demands of the protests that have taken place in the country since last December.

Police repression has left around 70 people murdered while the head of state refuses to resign, stating that her resignation “is not at stake”, in clear contrast to popular aspirations.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source