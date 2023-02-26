Venezuela announces reopening of transit with Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao | News

The Government of Venezuela announced this Saturday that the reactivation of air and maritime traffic with Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, territories of the Netherlands in the Caribbean, will begin in the coming months of April and May, after four years of interruptions.

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, reported on his official Twitter account that “after the completion of the technical negotiation tables with the Kingdom of the Netherlands, we reiterate the opening schedule for transit between the islands for this 2023.”

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry of the South American country specified that the air and maritime interconnection with the island of Curaçao will be restored on April 3, as with Bonaire by sea, while with Aruba the opening of transit by sea will be on April 1. incoming may.

In December of last year, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced the start of technical talks for the gradual reopening of the maritime and air borders with the neighboring islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, within the framework of the Bolivarian peace diplomacy promoted by the President’s government. Nicolas Maduro.

The bulletin indicated that the reopening of air and sea transit provides opportunities for economic, social, and cultural development among the nations involved.

The press release recalled that the restrictions on the border between Venezuela and the aforementioned islands began in February 2019, after the government of President Maduro was ignored by the authorities of the Netherlands, “a situation that has been resolved through the political will, dialogue and negotiation”.





