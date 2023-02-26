Massacre leaves four dead in Valle del Cauca, Colombia | News

Four people were killed in the municipality of Cartago, in the department of Valle del Cauca, in the eastern part of Colombia, after armed men fired at a group that was watching a soccer match on television.

According to preliminary versions, two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted a group of people who were watching the América vs. Envigado match in the Ciprés neighborhood and, without saying a word, fired, leaving four people dead and two more injured.

Apparently, this hitman attack would be motivated by retaliation, as confirmed by Colonel Wilson Román Silva, Deputy Commander of the Valle Police.

Massacre #20 occurred in 2023

Date: 02/25/23

Cartago, Valle del Cauca

Four people were murdered in the municipality of Cartago, Valle. The event occurred while the victims were inside a house chatting. Two other people were injured. pic.twitter.com/3NsP1y5Tuo

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

February 26, 2023

“Apparently it would be due to retaliation for reasons of operations carried out in recent days, in which 13 people were captured, who were criminal promoters in the north of the Valley,” said Colonel Silva.

The National Police together with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation are already carrying out investigative work to capture the perpetrators responsible for this unfortunate act.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), which monitors the massacres registered in Colombia, reported that this massacre is number 20 in the South American country during the course of 2023.

The citizens of Cartago ask for greater accompaniment from the authorities in view of the increase in acts of violence in this municipality.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



