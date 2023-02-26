Death toll rises to 59 from rains in Sao Paulo, Brazil | News

The death toll from the heavy rains that hit the coast of the state of Sao Paulo, in southeastern Brazil, rose to 59, while 13 injured are hospitalized at the North Coast Regional Hospital (HRLN) in stable condition, An official source reported this Saturday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Deaths due to rains increase to 57 in Sao Paulo, Brazil

In its most recent bulletin, the Government of Sao Paulo specified that so far 59 deaths have been confirmed, 58 in the district of Sao Sebastiao and one in Ubatuba, the most affected by the torrential rains and landslides that affected the São Paulo coastline last weekend. Carnival week (from February 17 to 19).

Of the total number of deceased, 54 have already been identified and released for burial. There are 19 adult men, 17 adult women and 18 children, the statement added.

�� Newsletter: situation and support actions on the north coast (2/25 – 7pm)

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, announced this Saturday (25) the creation of a state management to accompany the reconstruction work in São Sebastião. (1/6)

— Government of S. Paulo (@governosp)

February 25, 2023

The Government of Sao Paulo pointed out that priority continues to be given to aid to victims and care is given to more than 2,251 displaced people and 1,815 homeless people.

The state Department of Health indicated that 28 people who were victims of the rains (22 adults and six children) have been treated so far at the HRLN.

Of this total, 13 remain hospitalized in a stable state of health. Another 10 patients have already been discharged from the hospital and five have been transferred to other units.

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, announced this Saturday that a state office will be created to closely monitor the reconstruction works in Sao Sebastiao.

During this day, Governor Tarcísio visited 43 affected families who are now living in a hotel donated by a financial institution in Sao Sebastiao.

The official reported that he is looking for more secure land, in addition to the three he has already found, to start building homes as soon as possible using construction technologies to expedite the completion of these buildings, safely and comfortably.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source