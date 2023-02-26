They welcome progress at the peace dialogue table between the Government of Colombia and the ELN | News

Cuban authorities and the United Nations Organization (UN) expressed their satisfaction on Saturday for the progress registered at the dialogue table between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), which is taking place in Mexico.

Colombian government and ELN report progress in talks

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said: “We welcome the progress at the peace dialogue table between the government of the Republic of Colombia and the ELN, as stated in the statement published number five.

“Cuba ratifies that it will make all efforts within its reach for peace in that sister nation,” concluded the head of diplomacy for the Caribbean island.

Meanwhile, the representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, wrote: “I salute the progress in the construction of agreements during this second round of dialogue between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army.”

“He trusted that the parties will take significant steps on the agreed agenda, including issues of participation and ceasefire. Count on the support of the United Nations,” said the diplomat.

This Saturday, both parties involved in the second cycle of peace talks taking place in Mexico reported that they have made progress in defining a shared vision of the peace process and a methodology to address the talks agenda, among other issues.

The Colombian government and the ELN resumed their talks in November 2022 in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

On February 13, the Peace Dialogue Table began in Mexico City, whose guarantor countries are Cuba, Norway, Venezuela, Chile, Brazil and Mexico. Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Spain act as accompanying countries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



