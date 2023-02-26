Chilean authorities report reduction of fires in combat | News

The Chilean authorities announced this Saturday that active fires were reduced in the last 24 hours from 33 to 21, the lowest figure throughout the year, and that most of the fires are located in the center-south area of ​​that South American nation.

According to the most recent update issued by the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred), attached to the Ministry of the Interior, the Bío Bío region is the most affected, with 12 fires.

They are followed by La Araucanía, Ñuble and Los Ríos (with three each), all with intense agricultural, forestry and livestock activities. In addition, there are 12 claims under observation, 157 controlled and 42 extinguished.

A total of 458,157 hectares consumed by the flames is reported. Bío Bío, La Araucanía and Ñuble are the regions with the largest area affected by fire, with 208,789, 114,201 and 68,230 hectares, respectively.

Among other effects, the fires unleashed since the beginning of February caused 25 deaths, the destruction of 2,331 homes and 7,587 people reported as victims (124 of them remain in shelters). The flames devastated 13 educational centers and caused partial damage to nine.

Senapred also reported that a total of 6,849 agricultural products were damaged by the fire, 20,404 animals died and more than 39,000 bee hives have been affected.

The recent wave of fires facing Chile is considered unprecedented and aggravated by high temperatures, drought and climate change, as well as the lack of means to extinguish the flames and forest management, particularly by large logging companies.

