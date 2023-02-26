Peruvian Police Represses Protest Against Impunity | News

The Peruvian National Police repressed this Saturday in the capital, Lima, protesters who responded to the popular call for a national march against impunity and mobilized against the government of the president-designate Dina Boluarte, who they blame for the more than 60 deaths caused by repression.

Images and videos disseminated through social networks showed the protesters congregating in the Campo de Marte, in the district of Jesús María, from where they began their march through spaces in Lima.

While they were moving along Arequipa avenue, a police contingent closed the street and fired tear gas canisters at them despite the peaceful nature of their demonstration.

As a result, clashes broke out with at least two injured people: a man and a woman (with a head injury), who could not receive help quickly as a result of police arrogance.

Live broadcasts of the events allow us to see the moment when the agents detain and beat two protesters who were already on the ground.

Social organizations and spaces for articulation had called for this march against impunity and to reject the claim of amnesty for the military and police.

During the mobilization, slogans were reiterated calling for popular unity and confirming that those who fight in the streets are not terrorists. The mobilized expressed that public spaces belong to the people and not to President Boluarte, whom they called a “murderer.”

The front of the mobilization was made up of dozens of people who carried symbolic coffins and demanded that the president and others responsible for the deaths caused by the repression be brought to justice.

Since the start of the protests, more than 60 people have died, the majority as a result of the use of extreme violence against the protesters, who are calling for the closure of Congress, the advancement of elections, and the calling of a constituent assembly that will result in a Constitution. representative of the interests of the great excluded majorities.

