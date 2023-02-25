They report that the number of fires in Chile decreases | News

The Chilean Undersecretary of the Interior declared this Friday that the situation regarding forest fires is improving compared to the reports of previous days.

“The situation that we can report today is substantially better than in previous days. This is the day when we have the least number of new fires,” stressed the Undersecretary of the Interior of Chile, Manuel Monsalve.

The data presented by the Chilean official indicate that “on February 20 we had 66 fires fighting; On the 21st we had 40 fires fighting; On the 22nd we had 38 fires fighting and today we can report that 33 fires are fighting, the lowest figure since January 31.”

According to the secretariat, “135 complaints remain, of which the Carabineros have 21 open investigations and the number of detainees has risen to 48. There are two new detainees, both in the Ñuble Region and both for carrying out illegal burnings.”

In the same way, the police have arrested 62 people “who – within the framework of the curfew – have been taken for violating it.” Meanwhile, the Investigative Police reports 137 open inquiries and four detainees remain.

The data confirmed by the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) show that so far 25 deaths have been reported, more than 3,000 people treated by health services, 7,526 victims and 2,332 homes destroyed.

