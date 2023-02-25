Ambassador of Venezuela to Brazil delivers copies of style | News

The Venezuelan ambassador appointed to Brazil, Manuel Vadell, delivered his style copies this Friday to the Secretary General of Foreign Affairs of the South American nation, María Laura da Rocha, an official source reported.

Venezuela recovers embassy in Brazil

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Relations indicated in a statement that after the delivery of the style copies of their credentials, both diplomats discussed the normalization of bilateral relations and the reopening of the respective embassies.

The press release added that the director of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC), Ruy Pereira, and the director of the Department of South America, Joao Marcelo Galvao, were present at the ceremony.

Our designated ambassador in the Federative Republic of Brazil, Manuel Vadell, today presented his style copies to the General Secretariat of Foreign Relations.

February 24, 2023

Da Rocha remarked that Brazil is interested in rapidly resuming the issues of binational cooperation, commercial exchange and political dialogue between neighboring countries and their respective governments.

In this regard, a Brazilian government mission is scheduled to travel to Venezuela starting the second week of next March, in order to deepen the restart of the bilateral relationship and promote binational trade, among other issues, the bulletin added.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry, in a message posted on its Twitter account, considered that the presentation of the style copies “is part of the gradual restoration of the historic and strategic bilateral relationship, agreed upon by the (Brazilian) presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and (Venezuelan) Nicolás Maduro.

Good news! The way is opened for the restart of diplomatic relations between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. I celebrate the new stage of brotherhood and cooperation between two sister nations.

February 25, 2023

President Maduro celebrates the reestablishment of diplomatic ties

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, for his part, published a message on his official Twitter account on Friday night to celebrate the resumption of diplomatic ties with Brazil, which were suspended by the previous government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro (2019- 2022).

“Good news! The way is open for the restart of diplomatic relations between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”, he highlighted.

“I celebrate the new stage of brotherhood and cooperation between two sister nations,” said the head of state.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



