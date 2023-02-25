Dominican authorities detain 404 Haitian migrants | News

At least 404 Haitian nationals with irregular immigration status were detained by the General Directorate of Migration, through operations, in the tourist area of ​​Bávaro-Punta Cana, in the province of La Altagracia.

In the operations, 378 men and 26 women were arrested in the Friusa, Mata Mosquitos, El Ejecutivo, Cabeza de Toro, Villa La Fe, Kosovo, La Cristinita, Los Manantiales, Villa Playwood, Villa Progreso and El Cortecito sectors.

When seized by the Immigration authorities, the detainees did not carry any type of document that accredits their regular immigration status in the Dominican Republic to transit as a foreigner.

In addition, nine motorcycles on which they were traveling without proper documentation were seized, among other belongings, while the arrested and seized objects were transferred to the Haina Reception and Detention Center, in the San Cristóbal province, to begin the purification process and repatriation.

Migration indicated that both those arrested and the seized objects were transferred to the Haina Reception and Detention Center, in the province of San Cristóbal, to begin the purification and repatriation process.

The operations in the eastern part of the country were coordinated by the head of the Immigration Interdiction Department, Emiliano de los Santos Quezada, where the foreigners were captured, with the participation of the Republic Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the National Police.

In January alone, 26,916 Haitians were deported by the Dominican Republic, according to data from the Support Group for Refugees and Returnees (GARR).

According to the Haitian non-governmental organization, the forced returns were made through official and unofficial border points.

Among those returned were 2,566 minors and 245 pregnant women.

In the Dominican Republic, migrants face various types of abuses and violations of their rights, regardless of whether they are children or pregnant, GARR said.

