Government of Mexico regrets retirement of ambassador of Peru | News

The Government of Mexico regretted the decision “of the current government of the Republic of Peru” to reduce the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries to that of Chargé d’Affaires and to definitively withdraw Ambassador Manuel Gerardo Talavera, who was called for consultations on December 15, 2022.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peru announces withdrawal of its ambassador to Mexico

In a brief press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) indicated that “The Government of Mexico will maintain its level of diplomatic and consular representation to promote ties between our peoples and provide care to the Mexican community in Peru.”

“While reiterating his conviction to keep diplomatic communication channels open for the benefit of both societies,” he added.

In response to the message from the President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, who accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of meddling in the internal affairs of his country, the Mexican Foreign Ministry hoped “so that a democratic agreement can soon be reached to the disagreements that prevail in this sister Latin American country”.

Boluarte declared this Friday in a message to the nation that “diplomatic relations between Peru and Mexico are formally at the level of business managers,” after his willingness to definitively withdraw the Peruvian ambassador to the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source