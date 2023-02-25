233 Venezuelans return from Peru with Plan Vuelta a la Patria | News

The foreign minister of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, reported this Friday on the return to the country of 233 compatriots with the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, from Peru.

“We welcome a new group of 233 compatriots from Peru, who, thanks to the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, have the opportunity to open the way to a stage of rebirth in their lives and add to the productive drive of the country,” said the foreign minister.

For his part, the People’s Power Minister for Transportation, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán highlighted “the humanist vision of President Nicolas Maduro”, creator of the program to protect and guarantee the return of Venezuelans who are outside the country and wish to return, on everything to those in a condition of vulnerability.

Similarly, the Vice Minister for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rander Peña, pointed out that the compatriots have realized the positive changes that their nation has experienced, and verified that there is a different reality from the one they were promised.

“This year 2023 coincides with the renewal of the hope of the Homeland and of each Venezuelan family. They are renewing their desires, their dreams and together we are going to build the Homeland we dream of. Today we say welcome to your Homeland,” said the vice minister .

The 233 Venezuelans were received at the Maiquetia International Airport in La Guaira by various national government officials.

The Plan Vuelta a la Patria was created in 2018, and since then more than 31,000 people have taken advantage of it, making more than 170 returns from 25 countries.





