Venezuelan brigade members are decorated after their work in Türkiye and Syria | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led this Friday an act of recognition to the brigade members who participated in the search, rescue and rescue work in Syria and Türkiye after the earthquakes on February 6.

CMIO.org in sequence:

233 Venezuelans return from Peru with Plan Vuelta a la Patria

From the Miraflores Palace in Caracas (capital), the president highlighted the performance of the members of the “Simón Bolívar” Humanitarian Task Force, who received the Francisco de Miranda Order in its Second Precursor Class.

The head of state affirmed that as soon as the tragedy caused by the earthquake in the border region of Türkiye and Syria became known, he gave the order to activate the Humanitarian Task Force to support both countries.

“Immediately, I gave the order to activate everything within our reach, activate the Humanitarian Task Force with all its experience, historical baggage, all its moral strength so that they immediately go to support the people of Türkiye and Syria in their primary care work for the disaster, care and rescue as they did together with rescue brigades from more than 50 countries”, he emphasized.

In addition, he expressed the pride of feeling Venezuelan when the flag of the South American country “shines for good, shines for solidarity.”

“Because it is not a flag that is going to invade towns, to bomb or kill, it is a flag that is going to save lives, towns, that extends its hand,” he said.

The president also thanked his Türkiye counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for his support and attention to the humanitarian brigade; and he recalled that they spoke by phone last week to express “all my personal, human support, all the support of the people of Venezuela.”

Likewise, he thanked the President of Syria, Bashar al Assad, with whom he also spoke by telephone and conveyed all “the support and solidarity of the people of Venezuela and my personal support, for this difficult task that they have to face, one of the earthquakes, it is said, most destructive of the last 150 years”.

Support to fight fires in Chile

President Maduro also made reference to the forest firefighters of the “Simón Bolívar” Humanitarian Task Force that is in Chile supporting the efforts to combat the fires registered in that nation.

Venezuela has sent a fire brigade to Chile to provide support in the emergency that that nation is experiencing due to the forest fires that have affected thousands of hectares, reported Pdte. @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/cgBid6NybA

– Presidential Press (@PresidencialVen)

February 24, 2023

“I also want to thank the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, for the attention he has given to the forest firefighters of the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force who are currently accompanying the Chilean people and applying their techniques to defeat this tremendous fire. forestry,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source