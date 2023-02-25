Costa Rica registers 5,109 cases of Covid-19 in the last week | News

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health registered this Friday 5,109 new cases of Covid-19 throughout the country, in the seventh epidemiological week of 2023.

The data, exposed in a bulletin released by the ministry, indicates an increase of 624 new cases compared to the previous week, where 4,485 cases were reported.

Likewise, the report showed that the daily average of hospitalizations is 194, of them 13 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 181 in the lounge.

In addition, 16 people died in the last week from causes associated with Covid-19, which represents an average of two daily deaths from this disease.

For its part, on this day the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE) agreed to request the National Emergency Commission (CNE) to advance the delivery of anti-covid vaccines in children six months and up to five years.

In this sense, the country would have a total of 148,800 vaccines for this segment of the child population.

So far, 1,186,176 people have suffered from Covid-19 in Costa Rica since the start of the pandemic, while 9,158 have died from causes associated with it.

