Avian flu cases rise to 12 in Argentina | News

The Argentine Ministry of Health reported on Thursday a new case of bird flu in backyard birds in Córdoba, bringing the total to 12 confirmed cases in the nation.

“The National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service (Senasa) confirmed a case of avian influenza (AI) H5 in backyard birds on a property in the province of Córdoba, bringing the total number of detections of the disease to seven in that Argentine state,” the government stressed.

According to the entity, the new case was diagnosed at the Senasa National Laboratory through samples taken from backyard birds (chickens, ducks and geese) from the Cordoba town of Los Álvarez, in Santa Rosa del Río Primero.

Likewise, the health institution declared that with more than 100 notifications attended by Senasa, cases are reported in Córdoba (seven), while Buenos Aires, Jujuy, Neuquén, Salta and Santa Fe report one each.

Senasa urged the productive sector to reinforce the management, hygiene and biosecurity measures of its poultry farms, and requested “that they immediately notify it of any detection of nervous, digestive or respiratory clinical signs, decrease in egg production, in the consumption of water or food and high mortality in domestic or wild birds”.

The Official Gazette of Resolution 166/2023 includes measures ruled by Senasa in response to the declaration of a health emergency due to the epidemiological situation.





