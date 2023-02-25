Work continues to fight forest fire in Holguín, Cuba | News

The Cuban Ministry of the Interior (Minint) reported this Friday that the work to fight a forest fire that has affected 1029 hectares of cubensis and casuarina pine forests and grassland areas in Pinares de Mayarí, Holguín province, in the east, continues. of the Caribbean nation.

According to the agency, the fire continues to spread rapidly due to the strong winds prevailing in Loma de Mensura, located in the Mensura-Piloto Protected Area and a region of the nearby province of Santiago de Cuba.

The report details that in this area there is a high volume of combustible material due to the intense drought that affects the region, where it has not rained for more than four months.

Guided by expert rangers, FAR troops have the necessary means and the will to remain in the area until the incident in Pinares de Mayarí is settled. M 18 planes are added, which in each flight throw about 1,500 liters of water. #Cuba Unity and firmness pic.twitter.com/lY6g5AlbI3

— MININT_CUBA (@minint_cuba)

February 24, 2023

This protected area extends for more than 8,400 hectares and is considered one of the largest in terms of biodiversity in the entire nation.

“M 18 planes are added, which on each flight throw about 1,500 liters of water,” reported the Ministry through its account on the social network Twitter.

Currently, at least three Cuban provinces (Pinar del Río, Sancti Spíritus and Holguín) present a situation of forest fires, while other fires detected in Villa Clara and Artemisa were declared extinct.

A few days ago, a forest fire affected nearly 1,000 hectares in a region of the Holguin municipality of Mayarí and was one of the more than 80 fires registered in two months of 2023.

In 2022, 284 forest fires were recorded in Cuba that affected more than 1,800 hectares, which represented the best record in this regard in the last three years.





