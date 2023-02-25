Deaths due to rains increase to 57 in Sao Paulo, Brazil | News

The death toll increased to 57 as a result of the rains recorded in the state of Sao Paulo (southeast), Brazil, according to the latest bulletin issued by the entity‘s government.

The entity specified that 56 deaths were reported in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao, while one was reported in the municipality of Ubatuba.

Of the total deaths, 47 have already been identified, including 16 men, 16 women and 15 minors.

For his part, the correspondent for teleSUR in Brazil, Ignacio Lemus, reported that searches continue on the North Coast of Sao Paulo with dozens of missing persons.

“Most of the accesses have already been unblocked; the main one, Rio – Santos, is unblocked, but with many unstable points and the authorities have asked tourists not to approach the region,” he said.

We inform that the municipality enters a state of attention due to the alert of forte chuva

The Civil Defense reiterates what it always guides, that the population, in case it repairs displacement of land or possible disaster, leave the place of risk and between contact by 199 pic.twitter.com/yFtlwO5tBg

— PrefSãoSebá (@prefsaoseba)

February 25, 2023

In turn, the Mayor of Sao Sebastiao indicated that there is a rain warning for the region this weekend.

“We inform you that the municipality enters a state of attention due to the heavy rain alert,” he specified through his account on the social network Twitter and urged the population to remain vigilant against possible landslides to get away from the place and contact the authorities. .





