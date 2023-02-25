Paraguay accumulates 12,189 new cases of chikungunya | News

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay reported this Friday that the country accumulates 12,189 new cases of chikungunya in the last three weeks, for which reason it issued an epidemiological alert in the face of the outbreak of the disease.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Indigenous movement accuses the Government of Ecuador of breaking agreements

According to the entity, from last October to date, the increase in cases continues to be sustained and with a dispersion of the disease throughout the country, which is atypical.

Thus, the portfolio quantified that since epidemiological week 40 (October) of the year 2022 the current epidemic of chikungunya began in Paraguay, and since then 29,362 cases have accumulated concentrated in the metropolitan area (Asunción and Central), the current epicenter of the outbreak.

Since then, 2,401 patients have required hospitalization, and some 28 people have died, five of them minors, including an infant under 31 days.

So far, 94 cases of neonatal age have been confirmed, registering symptoms of meningoencephalitis.

�� Epidemiological alert for atypical behavior of #chikungunya

Epidemiological curve shows to date cases 5 times higher than historically registered in the country, with significant presentation of complications of the disease and associated mortality in risk groups pic.twitter.com/odOXI6hqum

— Health Surveillance (@vigisaludpy)

February 24, 2023

Given the situation, the General Directorate of Health Surveillance warned that “taking into account the aforementioned context, the atypical clinical and epidemiological behavior of the disease is described, where the epidemiological curve shows to date, a number five times greater of cases to the historically registered in the country”.

The entity also referred to the important presentation of complications of the disease and associated mortality in risk groups, with emphasis on the presence of severe meningoencephalitis symptoms in the group of newborns with vertical transmission.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source