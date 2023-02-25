Peru announces withdrawal of its ambassador in Mexico | News

The president-designate of Peru, Dina Boluarte, ordered this Friday the definitive withdrawal of the ambassador of her country in Mexico and, in this way, relations between the two nations will be formally at the level of business managers.

President of Mexico reiterates support for Pedro Castillo

“I have ordered the definitive withdrawal of our ambassador in the United Mexican States,” said Boluarte in hours of the night of this day during an appearance on the national television network.

The decision was taken as a rejection of the statements made this Friday by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in his usual morning program, where he reiterated his support for the people of Peru and Pedro Castillo, who on December 7 was dismissed as constitutional president by Congress, which in turn appointed Boluarte -who was the vice president- as the new head of state.

The Government of Peru has ordered the definitive retirement of its ambassador in the United Mexican States and in this way, diplomatic relations between Peru and Mexico are formally at the level of Chargé d’Affaires. pic.twitter.com/bINvDWKfRx

The appointed president accused López Obrador of violating with his statements “the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, as well as those referring to the defense and promotion of democracy.”

Since the appointment of the current head of state, in Peru social movements have remained in the streets in rejection of their government and in demand for general elections, the closure of Congress and the release of Castillo, who is in prison accused of the alleged crime of rebellion

The protests that began on December 7 have claimed a balance of more than 60 deaths and dozens of injuries and arrests as the protesters have been strongly repressed.





