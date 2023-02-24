President of Mexico reiterates support for Pedro Castillo | News

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reiterated this Friday his support for the people of Perrú and the former president of that country, Pedro Castillo, during his speech at his usual morning conference.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Petróleos Mexicanos reports 8 injured and 5 missing after fires

The head of state described Castillo’s dismissal as unfair and illegal, and assured that Mexico will continue to demand the release of the ex-president.

“She cannot be in jail, it is a great injustice. I have seen polls where the spurious president has 15 percent acceptance. 85 percent disapprove of her. But she still has less approval from Congress,” López Obrador said.

“Mexico will continue to support the president @PedroCastilloTe, unfairly and illegally dismissed. We will continue to demand that he be released,” said the president of Mexico on February 24. @lopezobrador_who also described Dina Boluarte as “spurious” and criticized the Peruvian Congress. pic.twitter.com/2qYHRz7TXd

– Aissa Garcia Garcia (@AissateleSUR)

February 24, 2023

The Mexican president alluded to the conversations held with Lidia Paredes, Castillo’s wife, at the headquarters of the National Palace, and said that they try to ensure that she and her family do not lack anything and described her as a humble, exceptional woman, full of feelings, that he will not abandon his partner.

“One cannot be silent in the face of injustice, we are going to continue supporting the lady of President Pedro Castillo, and that’s what came about, and I hugged her and expressed my solidarity with the people of Peru, especially with the humble, poor, indigenous people, humiliated,” he stressed.

In his appearance, López Obrador said that “the majority of the people of Peru are asking for elections to be called immediately, for the people to decide,” and warned that President Dina Boluarte intends to remain in office until 2026.

Likewise, the president expressed that in the current government of Peru, force commands with bayonets and repression, and there are already more than 60 people murdered since Dina Boluarte took power in the Andean country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source