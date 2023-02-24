Petróleos Mexicanos reports 8 injured and 5 missing after fires | News

At least eight people were injured and another five remained missing this Thursday as a result of two fires at facilities of the state-owned company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the state of Veracruz, in southern Mexico.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Report fire in Pemex pipeline in Veracruz, Mexico

The state oil company indicated through a statement that “Pemex extinguished a fire that started in the PM-119 drilling equipment that provided maintenance to the Tuzandepetl-331 Cavity”, in the Ixhuatlán del Sureste municipality, in the aforementioned state, due to which Three injuries were reported.

According to official sources, this fire was the one reported in the drilling equipment and the causes that activated the alarms of the Emergency Care and Management Group are unknown.

The second fire occurred in the bank of heat exchangers of the Combined Maya plant of the Minatitlán Refinery, in the municipality of the same name, also in Veracruz, which caused at least five injuries.

Pemex notified the disappearance of five workers and stressed that exhaustive activities are carried out to find them, according to the company statement.

For his part, the mayor of Ixhuatlán del Sureste, Fabián Cruz Hernández, told local media that the families residing in the vicinity of this refinery, in the towns of Benito Canales, Villa del Espíritu Santo and Juan de la Barrera, were transferred to shelters. in order to ensure your safety.

Similarly, the company pointed out that it extinguished the first fire that caused a column of smoke that could be seen from several municipalities. In turn, he stated that he controlled the second incident.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source