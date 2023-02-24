Food crisis forecast in El Salvador for this year | News

Almost 900,000 people in El Salvador will need help this year due to food insecurity, according to what the Table for Food Sovereignty announced this Friday in its most recent report.

The platform, made up of 22 organizations and national networks, indicated that 867,000 Salvadorans will need care, while noting that the basic basket amounted to $245 in the urban sector and $183.30 in the rural sector, marking a historical record.

According to official data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) “generally marked a 7.03 percent year-on-year increase, while for the specific food item it amounted to a worrying 12.54 percent, that is, 5.51 points more than the general CPI ”.

More hunger in 2023: 867.9 thousand people in need of humanitarian assistance due to food insecurity

At the same time, it is denounced that the prices of tortillas, eggs, milk, sugar, fruits, fats, meat, beans and vegetables have risen in a way never seen before in the country’s history.

Similarly, the Board evaluated the crisis in the agricultural sector, where 37.2 million dollars less were allocated for agricultural packages compared to the previous year.

In turn, the cultivated area decreased, which fell by at least 29,113 manzanas of corn and 4,030 in the case of beans from the 2017-2018 season to the 2021-2022 season. Meanwhile, the forecast for this year calls for a notable decline.

Likewise, the employed population in rural areas has decreased since the 2017-2018 season by 99,818 people, of which more than half left the sector from 2019 to date.

Contrary to the announcements of the authorities, the commercial deficit in corn is the highest in the last ten years due to an increase in imports equivalent to 287 million dollars for the year 2022.





