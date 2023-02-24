US and NATO military bases are rejected in Cuba | News

The vice president of the Cuban Society of International Law, Doris Quintana, denounced this Thursday that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) maintain more than 800 military bases around the world, 76 of them in Latin America.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia denounces that the US escalates the Ukrainian conflict

The jurist gave a lecture on the illegal nature of the US military base in Guantánamo Bay, in eastern Cuba, an exhibition that coincided with the call by the World Peace Council for the international rejection of these enclaves and the 120 years since Washington installed the base in the aforementioned Cuban town, a fact that occurred on February 23, 1903, after the White House imposed an appendix to the Constitution that the Caribbean nation had then.

The expert asserted that the US base in Cuba “was born from a spurious, dirty, illegal treaty,” since the constitutional appendix known as the Platt Amendment openly violated the principles of international law.

He specified that no Constitution in the world has as an appendix an amendment legislated by a Congress of another nation. In addition, he said that the US coerced Cuba to sign the treaty that allowed the establishment of the military base and did not define an end date for the agreement.

The return of the 117 square kilometers that the US base occupies in Guantanamo is the central axis of Cuba’s political and diplomatic struggle, in addition to the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Experts have pointed out that the US base in Guantánamo is no longer useful from a military point of view, but Washington maintains it with a hostile and arrogant attitude towards the Cuban Revolution.

Also against other towns, since history records that from there invasions began against Mexico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

In 2002, the White House opened a detention center there, to which it took nearly 800 prisoners from the so-called War on Terrorism. This penitentiary gained fame for its abuses and for keeping inmates who were not formally charged behind bars for years.

The president of the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) in the province of Guantánamo, Ana Teresa Nápoles Disotuar, reported on the holding of a panel on the negative impacts of the US military base on the inhabitants of the municipality of Caimanera, adjacent to the enclave. This panel was organized by the Municipal University Center and ICAP.

February 23 was declared a Day of Action against military bases abroad during the World Conference for Peace, which met in Dublin, Ireland, in November 2018.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source