Unions march in Costa Rica in favor of social security | News

Several Costa Rican union organizations called on their affiliates to demonstrate on Thursday against the government’s policies against the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

According to local media, the rally took place on Paseo Colón, in San José, in front of the CCSS headquarters, where the workers made clear their rejection of what they described as authoritarian measures by the government and in defense of autonomy. of the entity responsible for the public health of the country.

The president of the Association of Secondary Education Teachers (APSE), Ana Doris González, praised the role of workers as guarantors of the defense of the CCSS, since they are the legitimate owners of this institution.

The APSE board of directors pointed out in a statement released on its social networks that among the measures promoted by the Executive against the CCSS is the failure to pay a salary increase owed since 2019 to its officials.

Likewise, those attending the march also opposed the removal from office of the democratically elected representative as representative of the workers before the Board of Directors, Martha Rodríguez.

Rodríguez stressed the need for the Government to respect the institutional autonomy of the CCSS, expressed in the appointment of representatives of different sectors, who are being unilaterally removed from their positions by the administration of President Rodrigo Chaves.

The union organizations warn that the government actions deepen the neoliberal privatization policies and assure that the “spurious and shameless” intervention of President Chaves “has caused the separation of five members of the Board of Directors, including the previous executive president.”

This is demonstrated, they emphasize, in the imposition of unconditional characters to their plans, such as the new executive president of the CCSS, Marta Esquivel, as well as the appointment of an unknown “union leader” who did not go through the approved electoral processes.

Together with the APSE, the National Union of Employees of the Fund and Social Security (Undeca) and the United Trade Union Movement came together, who affirmed that the people must defend the CCSS so that they cannot turn it into a big business.

“The Costa Rican Social Security Fund belongs to the Costa Rican people. And we are the entire people who must defend it at all costs, from the clutches of those who intend to turn it into their big business,” concludes the text signed by the union organizations.

At the closing, it emerged that the APSE will coordinate other actions to fight in favor of the CCSS as part of a large union and social movement. These actions will be announced soon, they asserted.

