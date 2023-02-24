A Mexican journalist is murdered in the state of Baja California | News

The Association of Journalists of Ensenada demanded justice for the murder on Thursday of Mexican photojournalist José Ramiro Araujo at the hands of some criminals who assaulted him to rob him in the port city of the state of Baja California.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican Senate approves government electoral reform

Araujo, 67, died from stab wounds received in the abdomen and thorax early Tuesday morning on Bulevar Costero when he was attacked by two teenagers armed with a knife, while returning from covering the Ensenada Carnival, reported sources from the prosecution.

According to the judicial body, the alleged perpetrators were arrested by police officers who found them “running along the beach, a few meters from the crime scene, with blood stains on their clothing, a cell phone, two jackets, and a knife.”

The authorities declared in a press release that the suspects, aged 16 and 17 respectively, were already being charged, while the Ensenada Journalists Association lamented the murder and demanded “that justice be done,” news sources said. .

José Ramiro Araujo was born in Guadalajara on July 14, 1956, but lived in Ensenada, after having studied photojournalism at Norco High School, in the state of California, USA. At the time of his death he was working as a freelance journalist .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source