Four dead during a gang shooting in Haiti | News

Four people were killed and several wounded in a shootout Thursday night when gunmen opened fire on civilians in Fort Jacques, southeast of the Haitian capital.

Police sources report that Nadal Sénat, an employee of Haiti’s National Television, his brother and two other people, including a police officer from former president Jocelerme Privert’s security, were shot dead by alleged members of the “Kraze baryè” gang “by Vitelhomme Innocent.

Witnesses declared that the criminals opened fire against the residents of the town without apparent cause, injuring several more people, in another action framed in the context of generalized violence in the Caribbean country.

An employee of the Télévision Nationale d’Haïti called Nadal Sénat (chauffeur) et son frère cadet ont été tués ds une fuillade à Fort-Jacques, ds la nuit de ce jeudi 23 fevrier. Selon les riverains, this fusillade est l’œuvre du gang “kraze baryè” directed by Vitelhomme Innocent. pic.twitter.com/VZLB1jOCmZ

— Fact Checking News – FCN (@FcnHaiti)

February 24, 2023

The authorities stressed that this is the second shooting registered in the capital in a week, after the one that occurred on Wednesday in Delmas 31 in similar circumstances to those that add the five fatalities of the shootings in Morne Hercules and Carrefour, also located in Puerto The prince.

In addition to the murders, kidnappings have also been increasing with more than a hundred so far this year. Among the most recent victims is the head of Protocol of the National Palace, Marc Marie Yves Mazile, and the director of Communication of the Ministry of Health, Jeanty Fils Exalus.

Human rights organizations note that gang violence increased after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, while the police are being outmatched by criminal groups that impose terror on communities.

In 2022, international organizations denounced some 2,000 murders and a thousand kidnappings, in addition to the forced displacement of some 155,000 people.





