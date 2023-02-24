Date set for filing charges against Lenín Moreno in Ecuador | News

The hearing to formulate charges against the former president of Ecuador Lenín Moreno, and 36 other people, was established by the National Court of Justice (CNJ) this Thursday for March 2, 2023.

Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office will prosecute former president Lenín Moreno

The former head of state will be analyzed for the alleged crime of bribery in the Sinohydro case, known as INA Papers, as well as his wife, Rocío González, his daughter Irina Moreno and his friends Conto Patiño and Xavier Macías.

These people are allegedly accused of forming a corruption network associated with the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project that would have carried out illegal actions between 2009 and 2018.

NATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE WILL PRESENT CHARGES, IN THE CASE #INAPAPERSAT THE BEGINNING OF MARCH

The hearing will be on Thursday, March 2 at 08:00 a.m. against the expdte. Lenín Moreno and 36 people, including his wife, his daughter and two brothers, for the alleged crime of bribery.#Sinohydro. pic.twitter.com/LWC9GgLUDp

February 23, 2023

The hearing must be attended by Henry de Jesús G. and Luciano Enrique, former general managers of Coca Codo Sinclair, as well as a dozen public officials and trusted personnel from the Recorsa company, who are allegedly involved.

Similarly, Chinese representatives of the Sinohydro company are allegedly involved in the case that was opened on March 28, 2019, after a leak of chats and emails that would link Lenín Moreno along with an article entitled ‘The offshore labyrinth of the circle presidential’ published on the portal La Fuente.

In his Twitter account, last Wednesday, February 22, the former president devalued the formulation of charges by the Prosecutor’s Office, alleging that “the coincidence of the action” of the same “is surprising while Ecuador is going through complex moments” where “correísmo is declared the winner.”





