National Assembly of Ecuador censures former Minister of the Interior | News

The National Assembly of Ecuador censured the former Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, on Thursday for failing to perform his duties, the decision implies that he will not be able to hold, within a period of two years, any position in the public sector.

Parliament made the decision taking into account the causes: citizen insecurity, omissions in the case of the femicide of María Belén Bernal and the repression of the June 2022 strike.

In the ruling of the legislative body, all the arguments presented by legislators Jhajaira Urresta, from the Citizen Revolution, and Peter Calo, from Pachakutik, were considered.

The legislator Jhajaira Urresta, said that “there was a clear violation on university campuses (in June 2022), the police violated the autonomy of the universities on the order of former minister Patricio Carrillo, where there was repression by the police force against the students who They were concentrated in various venues.

In relation to the femicide of the lawyer María Belén Bernal, he affirmed that there were no actions to prevent the escape of Germán Cáceres, the main suspect, and that in the search for Bernal there were “delayed actions and responses.”

He also stated that the former official did not take into account the gender issue, also evidencing the lack of stewardship, as well as a trivialization of the seriousness of the events, qualifying them as an act of passion.

Legislator Peter Calo, referring to Carrillo, stressed that it is not a revenge or revenge, but rather the power to exercise political control over officials who violate human rights.

Faced with the accusations, Carrillo denied the foregoing, reducing himself to arguing that the current crisis of insecurity in the country is historic that “the crises do not respond to the five-month management of a minister of State. Populist leaders turn every event into a political fact, looking for someone responsible, creating crude stories.”

The National Assembly of Ecuador decided to censor him with votes from the bench of the Citizen Revolution, the Democratic Left, Pachakutik, the Christian Social Party and some independents; while the officialist bench of the National Agreement decided to abstain.

