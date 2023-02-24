Bolivian Minister rules out amnesty for criminals | News

The Bolivian Presidency Minister, María Nela Prada, assured on Thursday that President Luis Arce will not approve any amnesty for people who committed crimes and added that they will respond to justice so that impunity does not prevail.

With this statement, the senior official responded to the threat from the Santa Cruz civic leader, Rómulo Calvo, who the day before warned President Arce that he has until February 25 to decree an amnesty for the alleged “political prisoners,” among They are the former governor of Santa Cruz, Fernando Camacho, who is being prosecuted for his participation in the 2019 coup.

Minister Prada stressed that there are no political prisoners in the South American country and reiterated that those who have committed crimes must answer to justice.

Prada reinforced the government’s position, recalling that several of the defendants must answer for crimes such as burning and looting that they promoted during the strike that took place for 36 days, between October and November 2022.

The minister assured that the Bolivian people know who the “executioners of democracy” are and that they only think of their “own interests, but speak on behalf of all Santa Cruz people.”

In addition to former Governor Camacho, justice is prosecuting former de facto president Jeanine Áñez. Both have been accused in the criminal file Coup d’état I.

This process investigates the conspiracy that forced the resignation of former President Evo Morales, exalted Jeanine Áñez and gave rise to massacres such as those of Sacaba and Senkata with a balance of 38 deaths, hundreds of injuries and thousands of illegally detained and tortured.





