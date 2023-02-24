Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office accuses a former police officer of femicide | News

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office accused ex-policeman Germán Cáceres on Thursday as direct perpetrator and Alfonso Camacho as direct perpetrator for omission of the femicide of lawyer María Belén Bernal on September 11, 2022.

The agency pointed out that it presented more than 100 elements of conviction against the defendants, while those mentioned could face a sentence of up to 26 years in prison.

For her part, legislator Esther Cuesta Santana specified that “this is not fair, it would be fair for María Belén Bernal to be alive, for those who died in the June 2022 protests to be alive. But it is the beginning of a process of justice, truth and reparation”.

In the same way, he assured that the former Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, will have to answer to justice. In this sense, the mother of María Belén Bernal, Elizabeth Otavalo, said that she knows that her daughter is no longer there, “but this means that we are advancing in the administration of justice.”

For its part, the feminist collective Cholas Valientes, before making the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office, stated that “the Assembly has the opportunity to set a precedent in the exercise of its powers in the femicide of María Belén Bernal, in the face of the actions and omissions of the State portfolio led by Patricio Carrillo, which deserve their censorship”.

Meanwhile, the group warned that the murder of María Belén is added to the list of femicides that occurred up to September 2022, which according to the Aldea Foundation was the most violent year for women since femicide was criminalized with more than 202 cases.

Likewise, Cholas Valientes defended that it is not a simple violation of Human Rights (DD.HH.), but one carried out by state agents, within a police compound, which configures the direct responsibility of the State.

Patricio Carrillo has been censored. Thank you @GisseGarzonM for taking charge of this citizen’s lawsuit and making the trial against this disastrous former official reach the plenary session of the Assembly, but thanks above all to Mrs. @elizabethotaval for its clarity and temperance. ��

— Soledad Angus Freré (@soleangusfr)

February 23, 2023

This sentence is also the result of the struggle of the mother of María Belén, feminist organizations and collectives that have demanded through dissimilar mobilizations Truth, Justice and Reparation.





