Argentine bank workers go on strike to demand better wages | News

The workers of the Argentine Banking Association, a union that brings together some 90,000 employees, held a 24-hour national strike this Thursday to demand a decent wage increase and the elimination of the labor tax.

The union and the businessmen of the sector did not reach a salary agreement in the framework of the national parity negotiations, which in their case expired on December 31.

In statements to local media, the general secretary of the banking union, Sergio Palazzo, demanded that “the business sector take over part of the income tax that workers pay today. The response has been negative.”

A 24-hour strike day is fulfilled. by Argentine bank workers in demand for salary agreements. We spoke with Alejandra Estoup, Sec. General Buenos Aires section of the Banking Association. @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/qETGE92H81

— Juan Carlos Bartolotta (@JuanCteleSUR)

February 23, 2023

He added that the union is demanding compensation that allows it to face the increase in the cost of living. “As long as there is not, there will be no possible parity that we can agree on,” she said.

He recalled that February is the second month in which a new joint agreement should be in force and that as long as the conflict continues, the workers will “continue to earn the same as in December.”

Palazzo stressed that, given the reluctance of the employer, the workers have no alternative but to “take a forceful measure” and go on strike.

The leader of the Buenos Aires section, Alejandra Estoup, emphasized that the workers are doubly affected, since they have not recovered their wages for two months after the disagreement to close the negotiation and because part of their income leaks through the wage tax. She defined that the salary is not profit and that this tax is unfair.

According to Palazzo, the employer sector proposed a “salary increase of 55 percent in three tranches until the month of November, with a review within the last quarter of the year, or earlier if the country’s macroeconomic conditions change.”

The union rejected that offer as insufficient. “Beyond the percentage, the form of payment of five to seven payments is what causes the proposal to be rejected (…) With the inflation perspective that is estimated, in seven months we would lose with inflation,” he explained.

In a press release about the strike, the Banking Association asserted: “The proposal ignores the mandate of the President of the Nation, who clearly stated that salaries must exceed inflation.”





