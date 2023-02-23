Colombian Minister attends the Peace Dialogue with ELN in Mexico | News

Colombian Justice Minister Néstor Osuna met on Wednesday in the Mexican capital with negotiators from the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the government.

Colombia and the ELN begin second phase of talks in Mexico

The senior Colombian official asked the representatives of both parties to speed up the peace process and added that “the achievement of peace is the very justification” of the government of President Gustavo Petro.

During his speech at the Dialogue Table, Minister Osuna assured that the Government is committed to moving “from a purely incarcerating model to a resocializing and restorative model.”

#At this time | The Minister of Justice, Néstor Iván Osuna, visits the headquarters of the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues between the National Government and the ELN to socialize the criminal and prison policy reform bill. pic.twitter.com/PCa9bmS4Fx

– High Commissioner for Peace (@ComisionadoPaz)

February 22, 2023

Osuna took advantage of the meeting to present a bill for resocialization and restorative justice, reported the High Commissioner for Peace in a statement that he posted on his Twitter account.

From Mexico, headquarters of the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues with the ELN, the @MinjusticiaCoNéstor Osuna, reiterates the National Government’s commitment to this process.

The penal and penitentiary reform project is a key element to move towards comprehensive peace in our country. pic.twitter.com/FhhxtB6B03

– High Commissioner for Peace (@ComisionadoPaz)

February 23, 2023

The Minister of Justice affirmed that the results and agreements reached at the Dialogue Table are a priority for the Colombian Government and asked the delegates to overcome the legal obstacles in the process.

The Colombian senator, Iván Cepeda, assured in a statement that Osuna’s visit is the first and will mark a new method of work at the dialogue table with the ELN.

According to the legislator, who is part of the government’s negotiating team, he pointed out that the visit and meetings of other ministers to the peace talks in Mexico are expected to coordinate the reforms promoted by the Petro administration.

Prison and penitentiary reform, central theme of meeting with the Minister of Justice at the government and ELN dialogue table: Iván Cepeda

This will be the first visit of high government authorities to the dialogue table

— Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast)

February 22, 2023

For his part, Pablo Beltrán, head of the ELN Dialogue Delegation, affirmed that Minister Osuna’s assistance could help “seek synergies between the plans for change proposed by this government and the work of the Roundtable.”

The Mexico City Peace Dialogue Table, which began on February 13, is expected to last four weeks.

Attention ��| Joint declaration on the visit of the Minister of Justice, Néstor Iván Osuna, to the headquarters of the Peace Dialogues Table between the Government of Colombia and the ELN. pic.twitter.com/84w9CoCg43

– High Commissioner for Peace (@ComisionadoPaz)

February 22, 2023

The key point of these talks is to reach an agreement for the cessation of hostilities by both parties, they will also discuss the participation of society in the construction of peace, something that has not been explored for the moment.

Negotiations between the Colombian government and the ELN, which had been interrupted since 2017, resumed in November 2022 in Caracas under the auspices of Cuba, Norway and Venezuela as guarantor countries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



