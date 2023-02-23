They ask to clarify the role of two former Mexican presidents in the García Luna case | News

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), asked this Wednesday to clarify the role played by former presidents Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox in relation to the former Secretary of Security of Mexico, Genaro García Luna, who was convicted of drug trafficking.

“The substance of the matter, which is what is omitted, is what is the explanation that you are going to give to the people of Mexico about why you named García Luna, and if you knew or did not know, and that is what we want information about, That is what we want, that is the explanation we are waiting for, first of all,” López Obrador said in the morning conference on former president Felipe Calderón.

Likewise, the dignitary also requested that the role played by the United States authorities in the case of former secretary García Luna be exposed.

“Mexico is its people,” he said, and described the position of equating as wrong. “If they are prosecuting a Mexican official, it is not a trial against Mexico, that will make it clear,” she warned.

When asked if he would file a complaint, the Mexican president indicated that “we have to have all the elements and think about the good of the country.”

“There is still the possibility that García Luna declares himself as a witness. I would say, as the president of Mexico, for the good of the country, that I hope he does it in exchange for him reporting on whether he received orders or informed the former presidents, both Fox and Calderón. To Fox when he was in the AFI (Federal Investigation Agency) and to Calderón when he was Secretary of Security, ”said AMLO.

Likewise, the head of state endorsed the need for a “profound” reform of the Judiciary and with them judges, magistrates and ministers. “Not to forget that, we must continue to demand that the Judiciary be reformed and that public life be purified, that is the transformation.”

