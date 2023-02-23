Argentina adds 11 cases of avian influenza | News

The Government of Argentina reported this Wednesday eleven cases of avian influenza (AI) H5 in wild and backyard birds and more than 100 notifications of suspicions of said animals dead or with symptoms.

“The National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) confirmed new cases of avian influenza (AI) H5, in backyard birds (turkey and chicken) and wild birds (duck and redfish) located in La Segovia lagoon, Puán, province of Buenos Aires, and in Del Campillo, province of Córdoba.”, notified the Government.

In this sense, Senasa of Argentina reported that six cases were in the central province of Córdoba, and one case has been reported in the regions of Buenos Aires, Salta, Jujuy, Santa Fe and Neuquén.

“Senasa is working on sanitary and screening actions in all the regions where the detections were made, while strengthening border controls in Entre Ríos,” said the entity, due to the fact that there are reports of cases in regions of Uruguay , Paraguay and Bolivia.

According to investigations by the Ministry of Health, so far 14 people have been associated with the affected birds, 11 of them adults and 3 minors, although “none of them have symptoms of the disease to date.”

“Sustained interhuman transmission of avian influenza viruses has not been reported (only some sporadic cases were recorded due to interhuman transmission in prolonged unprotected intrafamily contacts),” the portfolio said in a report released the day before.

In this sense, the risk of transmission to humans continues to be considered low, according to the Argentine ministry, which also urged those who travel to areas with outbreaks of avian influenza to take preventive measures.

Among the measures that the Ministry specifies, is to avoid all contact with dead birds or those that appear to be sick, as well as direct contact with wild birds and, if possible, only observe them from afar.

Similarly, surfaces that could be contaminated with saliva, mucus, or feces from wild or poultry birds should not be touched.

