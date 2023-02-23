Mexican Senate approves government electoral reform | News

The Mexican Senate approved on Wednesday night the electoral reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that reduces the size and budget of the Mexican electoral body.

The electoral reform received 72 votes in favor and 50 against. The initiative, called “Plan B” had received the approval of the Chamber of Deputies of the North American country.

After passing through the Senate, the initiative will be forwarded in the next few hours to the Mexican Executive for publication.

The opinion contemplates modifications to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, General Law of Political Parties, Organic Law and of the Judicial Power of the Federation and issues the General Law of Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters.

The electoral reform promoted by the Mexican president contemplates, in addition to the budget reduction of the INE, the creation of the National Electoral System and the modification of sanctions for candidates who have committed electoral crimes.

“Plan B” was presented by the Mexican president in December, after Congress rejected his electoral reform that proposed the creation of the National Institute of Elections and Consultations (INEC) to replace the current INE.





