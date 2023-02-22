Conaie announces meeting to define next actions in Ecuador | News

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) of Ecuador announced this Wednesday a meeting where they will plan the next joint actions around the current situation in the country.

According to the entity‘s statement, the meeting will take place next Friday, February 24 at the Casa de la Cultura, located in Quito, the country’s capital.

The Confederation of Peoples of the Kichwa Nationality of Ecuador (Ecuarani), the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon (Confeniae) and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Coast (Conaice) were convened for the meeting.

According to reports, one of the main topics to be analyzed has to do with the agreements reached after the dialogues at the negotiating tables after the national strike last year.

In this regard, the president of Conaie, Leónidas Iza Salazar, classified failure to comply with the agreement as an offense, and ratified that after analyzing these issues, a conclusion will be reached and actions will be taken.

For its part, the Government received the Status Report: Dialogue Roundtables with organizations of peoples and nationalities, which refers to the fact that 48 agreements have already been fulfilled and another 153 are underway.

Similarly, it was reported that there is a delay in compliance with at least nine, six require coordination with various State institutions and two are under observation.

