Brazil orders a new investigation into the crime of Marielle Franco | News

The Brazilian Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, ordered the Federal Police on Wednesday to open a new investigation to clarify who ordered the murder of the Afro-descendant feminist councilor Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes, which occurred in 2018.

They ask in Brazil to clarify the murder of Marielle Franco

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, Dino expressed that he gave an indication to “expand federal collaboration in the investigations into the criminal organization that perpetrated the murders of Marielle and Anderson.”

He asserted that the current government is doing “everything possible to help clarify such crimes,” which this year will mark five years.

In order to broaden the federal collaboration with the investigations into the criminal organization that perpetrated the homicides of MARIELLE and ANDERSON, I determined the establishment of an Inquest by the Federal Police. We are doing as much as possible to help clarify these crimes.

— Flávio Dino ���� (@FlavioDino)

February 22, 2023

Dino had already met on February 15 with the attorney general of Rio de Janeiro, Luciano Mattos, at which time he announced the creation of a working group to guarantee the progress of the investigations.

After taking the oath of office last January, the head of Justice affirmed that resolving the case of Franco and Anderson is “a matter of honor” and promised to go in depth to clarify the deadly attack against the black councilor, her driver and her secretary of press, Fernanda Chaves, who survived the attack.

During the Bolsonaro government, several substitutions were made in the command of investigations within the Civil Police and the Public Ministry.

Former police officers Ronnie Lessa and Elcio Queiroz were arrested, but the masterminds are unknown.

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

February 22, 2023

Former police officers Ronnie Lessa and Élcio Vieira de Queiroz were charged as the material authors of the murder, perpetrated on March 18, 2018. Since 2019 they have been in pretrial detention.

Suspected of being involved in the activities of criminal groups, Lessa was accused of being a hitman and firing the shots, while Queiroz was accused of driving the vehicle that chased the councilor.

Both were close to paramilitary groups known as “militias”, to which former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was linked. Coincidentally, Bolsonaro removed several investigators and prosecutors in this case when they made progress in the investigation.

Franco was a member of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL). She was a human rights defender, feminist and LGBTIQ+ activist, and repeatedly denounced police and parapolice violence, particularly that directed against the favelas. When she died, she was 38 years old. Her sister, Anielle Franco, heads the Ministry of Racial Equality in the Cabinet of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.





