Brazil calls for action against hate speech campaigns | News

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula, urged the international community on Wednesday to act now against online hate speech campaigns, in the framework of a UNESCO world conference on disinformation and inducing hostile behavior.

The president defended the regulation of social networks to prevent online platforms from threatening democracy and “civilized interaction” between communities.

Lula’s statements at the event in Paris, France, were read by the Secretary for Digital Policies of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), João Brant.

Lula sent his message to the Global Conference “For a reliable internet”, held by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) to be held this Wednesday and Thursday in the French capital.

“We cannot allow the integrity of our democracies to be affected by the decisions of a few actors who control the digital platforms,” ​​Lula said in the letter.

The president made special mention of the episode that took place in Brasilia on January 8 when supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro attempted a coup at the headquarters of the three powers.

According to Lula, Brazilian democracy “won that battle” and came out stronger. “What happened that day was the culmination of a campaign that had started long before and that used lies and misinformation as ammunition,” he said.

“This campaign was aimed at democracy and the credibility of Brazilian institutions. To a large extent, this campaign was promoted, organized and disseminated through various digital platforms and messaging applications.”

“He used the same method used to create acts of violence in other parts of the world. This must stop,” Lula said.

The international community needs, from now on, to give “effective” answers to the current challenges, declared the Brazilian president.

“We need balance. On the one hand, it is necessary to guarantee the exercise of individual freedom of expression, a fundamental human right.”

“On the other hand, we need to guarantee a collective right: the right of society to have access to reliable information, and not to lies and disinformation,” he declared.

The Unesco conference seeks to establish the bases to regulate digital platforms, giving continuity to the consultation activated last September by the multilateral entity on the fight against disinformation and incitement to hatred in the network of networks and in favor of the protection of human rights.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



