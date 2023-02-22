Extradition permit granted against ex-president of Peru | News

The United States Department of State (USA) granted this Tuesday the extradition of the former president of Peru, Alejandro Toledo, for crimes of collusion and money laundering.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peru Prosecutor Formalizes Investigation Against Former President Castillo

“The National Prosecutor’s Office, as the central authority in matters of extraditions, informs that it has been learned that the Department of State of the United States of America granted the extradition of Alejandro Toledo Manríque, for the crimes of collusion and money laundering” , the agency revealed in a statement.

The entity explained that the Office for International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions of the National Prosecutor’s Office has been carrying out the necessary coordination with the national and international authorities for the execution of his extradition.

The Office of the Prosecutor of the Nation, as the central authority in matters of extraditions, informs that it has been learned that the Department of State of the United States of America granted the extradition of Alejandro Toledo Manríque, for the crimes of collusion and money laundering pic.twitter.com/aD0QGEEicT

– Public Ministry (@FiscaliaPeru)

February 22, 2023

The entity had made the request in November 2022 for 35 years in prison for the former head of state in line with the case of section IV of the Peru-Brazil Interoceanic Highway. This is the third accusation against Toledo in relation to the corruption case known as Lava Jato.

Since 2017, the former president has lived in the United States and in 2019 Lima requested his extradition for the aforementioned accusations.

The former head of state faces charges of 20 years and six months for accepting bribes of 35 million dollars from the Oderbrecht construction company.

Likewise, another accusation weighs against him for which he would face more than 16 years in prison, this after a money route was detected in offshore accounts in Panama and Costa Rica.

Alejandro Toledo is an economist and politician who served as the president of Peru between 2001 and 2006.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source