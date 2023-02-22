They celebrate one year of the decriminalization of abortion in Colombia | News

Organizations, collectives and women celebrated this Tuesday one year of the decriminalization of abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy in Colombia, after the claim of the feminist movement in the country that led to the Constitutional Court endorsing this right.

The Campaign for the Right to Legal Abortion, the leading organization for this right, specified that they celebrate “the first year of Judgment C-055 of 2022 that decriminalized abortion until week 24. This historic achievement leaves us with new parameters and norms that we must know to defend our right. We continue”.

The Share-Net Colombia platform, for its part, appreciated that “this historic ruling protects the life, dignity, health and rights of women, girls, non-binary people and trans men, who can now freely access abortion , safe, free and without criminal threats.

In the case of pregnancy that exceeds 24 weeks of gestation, the current norm allows access to abortion if one of the three grounds contained in Judgment C-355 of 2006 is met.

The Just Cause for Abortion celebrated “the power of the community and the movement, which made the decriminalization of abortion possible”, while the slogans raised by the women defend that “feminists are changing the world”.

“Our grandmothers gave us the vote, our mothers the divorce and we gave them sentence C-055-22”, pronounced the Colombian women one year after the decriminalization.

Likewise, for other activists, “migrant women can access abortion, regardless of our immigration status,” thanks to Causa Justa.

For this reason, this #21F We reaffirm our commitment to the right to free abortion. We bet on social decriminalization to leave stigmas and lies behind, and we will support any initiative that seeks to advance our sexual and reproductive rights.

— Jennifer Pedraza Sandoval

February 21, 2023

Senator María José Pizarro Rodríguez thanked the organizations and the women’s movement that accompanied the process “that guarantees the right to decide on our bodies and life projects.”

By betting on the resolution that the Government of Colombia ruled on January 12 to avoid barriers when it comes to accessing this right, the feminist organizations, one year after the sentence in the Court, also warned of the challenges surrounding the guarantee of this right.

�� We celebrate the first year of Sentence C-055 of 2022 that decriminalized abortion until week 24! ��

This historic achievement leaves us new parameters and rules that we must know to defend our rights. We continue ������ pic.twitter.com/otq032I4fD

— Campaign for the Right to Legal Abortion in Colombia

February 21, 2023

For the feminist activist Jennifer Pedraza Sandoval, not all women have the necessary information, while some of the medical personnel still lie and affirm that it is illegal.





