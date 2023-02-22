Former Mexican secretary found guilty of drug trafficking in the US | News

The former Secretary of Security of Mexico, Genaro García Luna, was found guilty of drug trafficking this Tuesday by a jury in the US city of New York and sentenced to life imprisonment.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President López Obrador nationalizes lithium in Mexico

The 12 members of the jury (seven women and five men) read their verdict to the investigative judge Brian Cogan, where García Luna was found guilty of sending and sponsoring shipments of about 53 tons of cocaine to the United States (USA). between 2006 and 2012.

Among the crimes that the former official was accused of, are the continued participation in a criminal enterprise, conspiracy to distribute, possession and importation of cocaine and document falsification.

The former Secretary of Public Security, during the administration of the former president @FelipeCalderon, was found guilty of the 5 charges against him in the United States. According to Jesus Garcia

– Daniel Rosas (@danieltelesur)

February 21, 2023

That conclusion was reached after three days of deliberations and four weeks of trial in Brooklyn Federal Court.

García Luna is the highest-ranking former Mexican official charged with crimes before the US courts, who is directly linked to the Sinaloa cartel headed by Joaquín Guzmán, nicknamed El Chapo.

In this sense, known members of this criminal organization such as Jesús Zambrada, Sergio Villarreal and Óscar Valencia assured that García Luna had received large sums of money from the cartel.

The face of the crime: Genaro García Luna is guilty of all five charges against him, the Brooklyn jury determines. And now what will the media defenders say about him? pic.twitter.com/ZEe2VjnkDW

— Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil)

February 21, 2023

The Mexican government considers that justice was done

After the verdict was announced, the Government of Mexico affirmed that justice was done by convicting former secretary García Luna of drug trafficking.

“García Luna is convicted of drug trafficking, organized crime and false statements in the United States,” said the spokesman for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, on his Twitter account.

García Luna is convicted of drug trafficking, organized crime and false statements in the US Justice has arrived for the former squire of @FelipeCalderon. The crimes against our people will never be forgotten.

— Jesus Ramirez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas)

February 21, 2023

Ramírez also recalled that the person sentenced to life imprisonment had been a “squire” of former President Felipe Calderón, in the period between 2006 and 2012.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source